Jan. 1
Fay Gilkey, 100
One century ago, Fay Gilkey and her twin brother Francis were born in 1923 to Lavoid and Gladys Muses. They were delivered by a midwife at their home, about 15 miles outside of Orofino.
During her school years, Fay lived with a family in Orofino. There, she met Don Gilkey. They were married Jan. 6, 1940. They had two children, Carol and David. Fay was a homemaker her whole adult life.
Don and Carol are deceased, but Fay’s son David and daughter-in-law Linda live in Moscow. Her family also includes eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Fay now lives at Wedgewood Terrace Assisted Living in Lewiston.
Jan. 5
Bill Strange Jr., 90
Bill Strange Jr., of Lewiston, was born here in 1933 to William and Stella Strange.
Bill was trained in auto mechanics while serving in the Air Force. He worked as a logger and later owned a second-hand and loan store that looked like a museum, his wife, Eva Strange wrote.
They married in August 1969 in Lewiston, and their family includes five children, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
After Bill retiring in 1995, he bought and sold firearms. Other interests include antique fire engines and socializing.
Jan. 9
Dick Riggs, 90
Dick Riggs, of Lewiston, was born here in 1933 to Sam and Laura Riggs.
He attended Garfield Grade School from 1939-45, then Lewiston Junior High and graduated from Lewiston High in 1951. He participated in four sports in high school. He captained the baseball team in 1951 and was president of the L Letterman’s club. He also played on the 1948, ‘49 and ‘50 Idaho State American Legion championship team, being captain in 1950.
Dick graduated from the University of Idaho in 1955 with a history major and a commission as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps. After two years in the Army, 16 months in Korea, he started teaching at Sacajawea Junior High School in Lewiston, where he also coached baseball and football.
Dick married his beloved Barbara Wagner in 1960, and they had three children, Jolyn, who died in 2005; Doug, now 60; and Matt, 49. They have six grandchildren and expect their first great-grandchild this month.
Dick retired in 1992 after 34 years as an educator, including 24 years as a school superintendent in Anatone, Craigmont, Asotin and Rosalia. A party will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Congregational-Presbyterian Church in Lewiston.
Jan. 20
Inez Anderson, 90
Inez Anderson, of Lewiston, will be toasted with food and fun this month during an Jan. 21 open house at Lancer Lanes in Clarkston. Her daughters Karleen Craig and Teresa Anderson plan a buffet there from 1-4 p.m. “Friends, family and bowlers are invited,” they wrote, “No gifts please.”
Jan. 27
Wayne Wilson, 96
Wayne Wilson was born in 1927 in Almira, Wash., to Alanzo Canada and Margaret Ruth (Russell) Wilson. In 1931, his family moved to Big Bear Ridge near Kendrick.
Wayne attended the Fern Hill schoolhouse, then graduated from Kendrick High School.
During World War II, he served as a yeoman in the Navy and was stationed at Terminal Island in Long Beach, Calif.
After returning from his military service, he went to work farming on Big Bear Ridge, retiring in his late 80s.
He and Glenda Graham were married in 1969 in Grangeville. She died in 2000.
An avid newspaper reader, he likes to keep up on current events and social activities. He especially enjoys visiting cafes for meals.