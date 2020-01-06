Jan. 4
Gabe Cornell, 90
Gabe T. Cornell, of the Lewiston Orchards, was born in 1930 to Gabe and Teresa Cornell. He was born at home along Railroad Street in Missoula, Mont.
Gabe served two years in the Marine Corps and then became an electrician. He followed heavy construction in the States. He worked on Dworshak Dam and also worked in South America for 3.5 years.
He married Lynne Miesen on June 26, 1971, and they traveled and wintered in Arizona for 24 years.
Gabe enjoys working, hiking and shuffleboard. He remains active, and he is a longtime member of the Elks and Eagles lodges.
He has four children, two stepsons, 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Jan. 12
Leo Snider, 95
Leo Snider of Clarkston was born in 1925 to Cecil and Flossie Snider in Cereal, Alberta, Canada. The family moved to Clarkston in 1928, and Leo attended school all 12 years here, graduating in 1942.
After high school, he went to work at Mason Ehrman until World War II started. He enlisted in the Navy, serving on the USS Pocomoke for two years. He returned to Clarkston and married Mildred Byers in 1949. They had two sons, Mark, of Clarkston, and Craig, of Puyallup, Wash. Other family includes three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Leo worked at Morgan Brothers in Lewiston until retirement at age 59. He is a member of First Presbyterian Church in Clarkston.
He started playing golf at Clarkston Country Club the year it was built in 1937. He excelled at golf and was proud of winning the Wingding tournament in Lewiston as well as hitting three hole-in-ones and shooting his age more than once up until he was 87.
Leo loves to tell a good story and enjoys singing at church and Karaoke at any opportunity. He took loving care of his wife, keeping her at home until her death in September 2018. He currently lives at Evergreen Estates.
Jan. 21
Jeanne Schrempp, 92
Jeanne Zellerhoff Schrempp was born in 1928 to Henry and Agnes Zellerhoff on the family farm in Colton. She was No. 3 of nine children.
Jeanne’s mother died when she was young, and Jeanne assisted her father in raising the younger children, as well as helping out with the farm, cooking and doing other household chores.
She married Jerome Schrempp in 1950, and they raised four daughters in their Lewiston Orchards home.
Jeanne sewed their school clothes and was involved in her daughters’ Camp Fire Bluebird groups and other events.
She and Jerome were active in their Catholic church, where Jeanne and her daughter, Joan, taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine classes for many years. Jeanne played piano by ear, and she and her sisters entertained at various care homes and church events billed as ‘The Singing Zs.’
After retirement, Jeanne and Jerome enjoyed family cruises and concerts, especially in Branson, Mo., where Jeanne got to meet-and-greet her favorite country singers. She especially enjoyed meeting Charlie Pride.
She has seven grandchildren and five great-grands, with No. 6 due in June.
She lives at Lewiston Transitional Care, and a family birthday celebration is planned.
Jan. 22
Carolyn Moxley, 85
Carolyn Moxley, of Peck, was born in 1935 to Argyl and Ansel Clelland in Craigmont.
She attended school in Pomeroy and Clarkston. She married Boyd Fuhrman in 1950. They had a daughter and son and later divorced.
Carolyn was a seamstress, did alterations and was a homemaker. She also worked at the Idaho Department Store in fabric and dry goods.
In August 1971, she married John Moxley in Lewiston. They owned Moxley Furniture Store in Kamiah. She helped John with their honeybee business for many years until 1999.
Carolyn has been sewing all her life and is a member of Lewis-Clark Doll Club. She enjoys rodeo, dolls and time with friends and family, which includes two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren.
Jan. 27
Wayne Wilson, 92
Wayne Wilson was born in 1928 in Almira, Wash., to Alazno Canada and Margaret Ruth (Russell) Wilson. In 1931, Wayne’s family moved to Big Bear Ridge near Kendrick, where he still lives. He attended the Fern Hill schoolhouse, then graduated from Kendrick High School.
During World War II, he served as a yeoman in the U.S. Navy and was stationed at Terminal Island in Long Beach, Calif.
After returning from his military service, he went to work farming on Big Bear Ridge. He retired about three years ago.
He and Glenda Graham were married in 1969 in Grangeville. She died in 2000.
An avid newspaper reader, he likes to keep up on current events and social activities. He especially enjoys visiting cafes for meals.
To submit birthdays: Birthday announcements starting at age 70 and every year after will be accepted for free publication in the month of the birthday only. Length limit is 200 words. All submissions must include the name and contact information of the person submitting information. Current photos are welcome — please no dated pictures. To have photos returned, please include a stamped, self-addressed envelope. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2241. Deadline for the February edition is 5 p.m. Jan 17.