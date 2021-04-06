April 1
Judy Taylor, 100
Alice “Judy” Virginia Franklin was born in 1921, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
She grew up there and married Dean Hutchison in 1944. They served their country as a dedicated career military family; raising four children (Susan Vedder, Dean Hutchison, Sally Gabby and Fred Hutchison) while traveling the country and the world.
Judy and Dean retired in 1969 and established a home in Coeur d’Alene. They enjoyed snowbirding to Arizona, square dancing and motorcycle trips. Lt. Col. Dean Hutchison died in 1985.
Judy married Frank Taylor in 1989, and they made their home in Edmonds, Wash., and Sun City, Ariz., during the winters. They enjoyed traveling, playing golf and collecting art. Frank died in 2014.
Judy eventually moved to Pullman to live closer to family. She enjoys bridge, reading, “Jeopardy!” and rooting for the Mariners, Seahawks, Huskies and Cougars. She loves to spend time with her children and their partners and families, which include eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and the Taylor families.
A grandchild remarked about her loving, cheerful and independent spirit, which indicates what a true inspiration she is for her family, who wish her a special century happy birthday.
April 20
Theresa Sonnen, 91
Theresa Gabriella Sonnen, of Cottonwood, was born in Keuterville on Easter Sunday of 1930, to Herman and Mary Uptmor.
She graduated from St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood and later graduated from Kinman Business School in Spokane.
She married Everett Sonnen on April 11, 1951. They were married for 65 years. He died Jan. 10, 2017. They raised their five children in Cottonwood, and they have 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Theresa enjoys playing bridge and pinochle, and she bowled when Cottonwood had its bowling alley. She also enjoys traveling and visiting with family and friends.
A celebration will be held at a later date because of current public health concerns.
To submit birthdays: Birthday announcements starting at age 70 are accepted for free publication in the month of the birthday only. Length limit is 200 words. All submissions must include the name and contact information of the person submitting the announcement. Current photos are welcome — please no dated pictures. To have photos returned, please include a stamped, self-addressed envelope. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-6635. May birthday announcements must be received by 5 p.m. April 15.
April 25
Ronald Jones, 100
Ronald F. Jones was born in 1921 on the Garrett Ranch at Nezperce. He grew up on Cherrylane Ranch, Lenore, east of Lewiston. He rode a horse to Myrtle Grade School. He attended Lewiston High School, graduating in 1939.
Ron served in World War II and worked for the Camas Prairie Railroad Company for 42 years. He was a self-taught telegrapher. He worked in Headquarters, Grangeville and Lewiston, as auditor/freight agent, retiring in 1980. He was mayor of Lewiston from 1970-74. Community service includes work with United Way Canvas and the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the Masonic Lodges, Shriners and Elks and served as an elder of the Congregational-Presbyterian Church of Lewiston.
Ron and wife, Mildred, married 78 years, closely follow activities of their five children and their grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Ron and Millie are very active, and they remain in the home they built in the 1980s.
Ron has been an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman; loves gardening. He is a candlemaker and peanut brittle connoisseur. He has built two homes, assisted family in building projects, and continues to be piqued by current news and events in today’s changing world.
