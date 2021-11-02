Nov. 7
John Moxley, 95
John Q. Moxley, “Grandpa John,” of Peck, was born in 1926 to Thornton and Iva Moxley at the 21 Ranch in Waha.
He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1944 and joined the U.S. Army Air Forces. He served until the end of World War II.
John married Peggy Jones, and they had a son. They later divorced.
John worked at the U.S. Postal Service in Lewiston for 16 years. Later, he was a self-employed beekeeper until retiring in 1999.
He married Carolyn Fuhrman in 1971. They have been married 49 years.
In the 1970s, they did square dancing. John also enjoys woodworking and recycling at Peck, playing cards and going to rodeos to watch bull-riding.
He enjoys his family — which includes his son and daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
His family plans a small celebration.
