Dec. 15, 1929
Laura Jackson, 92
Laura was born Dec. 15, 1929, to Louie and Justine Tiede in Gifford, Idaho. She graduated from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing, and worked as a nurse until retirement. She married Marvin Jackson March 24, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Clarkston. They have five sons and 10 grandchildren.
A celebration will take place at a later date.
