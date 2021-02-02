Feb. 2
Eleanor Ellis, 86
Eleanor Ellis, of Clarkston, was born in 1935 in Rosalia, Wash., to Leona (William) and Pearl Anderson.
Eleanor graduated from school in Rosalia and married Jordan Von Tersch in 1954. Family includes four sons, five daughters, 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She married Tom Ellis in 1980 in Sumas, Wash.
Eleanor was a homemaker to nine children, then worked in the Lewiston Morning Tribune mailroom from 1973 to the mid-’80s. She is a member of the Eagles club in Lewiston and enjoys baking, playing cards and trying her luck with the slot machines at the casino.
To submit birthdays: Birthday announcements starting at age 70 are accepted for free publication in the month of the birthday only. Length limit is 200 words. All submissions must include the name and contact information of the person submitting the announcement. Current photos are welcome — please no dated pictures. To have photos returned, please include a stamped, self-addressed envelope. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-6635. March birthday announcements must be received by 5 p.m. Feb 15.