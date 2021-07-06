OROFINO — Nancy Lerandeau felt the most pain at night. Unable to sleep or move, she would let out an involuntary scream.
Lerandeau, 82, had been dealing with shoulder pain for almost three years, taking two extra-strength Tylenols at night to manage the pain enough to sleep.
“I haven’t slept on my right side for a year,” she said.
As time passed, she was unable to properly move her arm, which prevented her from doing activities like gardening or grabbing a plate from the cabinet.
“It was hard for me to put on deodorant,” she said. “It was hard to do anything that involved raising my arm, so I had to do everything with my left hand.”
Lerandeau has had two back surgeries and five joint replacements over the course of her life. She said her first back surgery was done in 1981, and it was extended in the early 2000s. She had one hip replaced in 2007, then her knees were done in 2005 and 2006. In 2019, her second hip was replaced.
“I think that’s something that I just do. I just wear my joints out, I don’t know why — I never played tennis,” she joked.
Relieving the pain
During her most recent operation on June 2 at Tri-State Memorial Hospital, doctors completed a reverse shoulder replacement on her right arm.
“The replacements relieve the pain, first and foremost,” said Dr. Bryan Beardsley. “Then oftentimes they’ll get an improvement in their range of motion and strength as well.”
Beardsley, who is an orthopedic surgeon, said Lerandeau’s pain was caused by arthritis, which tends to be a genetically predisposed condition. There are two shoulder-related types of arthritis: osteoarthritis, which is caused by normal wear and tear, and rotator cuff arthritis.
Arthritis can tear a person’s rotator cuff, which is supposed to keep the ball of the joint centered in the shoulder socket.
“But in the shoulder, the socket is almost flat,” Beardsley said. “It’s kind of like balancing a marble on a book.”
Beardsley said he went into the operating room expecting to perform a normal shoulder replacement surgery. But about 20 minutes after the first incision, he noticed a tear in Lerandeau’s rotator cuff that was causing fluid to leak out of the joint. He ended up completing a reverse shoulder replacement in about an hour and a half.
Reverse shoulder replacements increase stress on a person’s shoulder blade, which can cause the shoulder to dislocate, especially in older females. However, that only occurs 1 percent of the time, Beardsley said.
Lerandeau’s joint was replaced with an artificial one made of polyethylene plastic and metal, Beardsley said. About 1 cubic centimeter of bone graft from a cadaver also was used.
Bone grafts usually come from long bones in a donor’s arm or leg, he said.
Lerandeau was surprised to find a letter from the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, which harvests organs from donors, in her document folder when she returned from the hospital. She has the chance to send a thank-you letter to the donor’s family.
Now, her shoulder is lined in thick, silver stables, and her skin is covered in yellow-and-purple bruises. Her movement is limited by a large grey sling, and her hand is swollen. But she no longer feels the searing pain at night, or during any part of the day.
Lerandeau said her shoulder is tender to the touch, but that’s all she feels.
On the road to recovery
Her recovery will occur in stages over three months. Beardsley said her staples were to be removed in mid-June, but she was to stay in the sling for another four weeks. She isn’t able to lift any weight with her right arm,
“(Lerandeau) can come out of the sling for some exercises,” Beardsley said. “I normally let (patients) start lifting their arm in front of their body using their own muscle power right away. But I don’t want them lifting any weight in their hands, so it’s just the weight of the arm against gravity.”
A physical therapy nurse from Elite Home Health and Hospice is helping Lerandeau during the recovery process. Elite also assists her with occupational therapy. The nurse guides her through cooking and cleaning and also tests her “mental acuity,” Lerandeau said, with small, gamelike tests.
“I bested it so many times, she said, ‘We’re not doing that anymore,’ ” Lerandeau said. “I was just having a good time.”
Beardsley said his patients usually stop physical therapy after three months. Then they work on basic exercises by themselves.
“And (their shoulder) usually just gets better and better, and they’re just happier and happier with it,” he said.
Full recovery usually takes place by one year after surgery, he said.
Lerandeau said she is looking forward to being able to wash her hair with both hands again, as well as hanging a couple of framed pictures currently leaning against her living room wall.
Big Summer Plans
Lerandeau was born in Canada but raised in Maine, Mass. She has lived in Orofino for the past 37 years, but she has spent some time traveling the world. She has seven children and a handful of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked as a psychiatric nurse at State Hospital North, then in a nursing home before retiring in her 70s.
Lerandeau said she has a busy summer planned. She will be going hiking with her children and their children late this month in Utah. She also plans to visit her 78-year-old brother in Cape Cod, Mass.
In the meantime, she said she plans to “putter around” her house and garden, streaming TV shows in the evening and chatting on the phone with her friends and family.
“Take care of your body; it’s gonna have to last you all your life,” she said. “They haven’t found the new replacement bodies yet. Soon, probably ... but I don’t think we’re there yet.”