Packing to sell and leave my condo was easy compared with my anguish over finding a home for my beloved five pound, champagne-colored toy poodle, Bella. She wouldn’t be allowed at the retirement home.
I expressed my concern to daughter, Beth, who immediately responded that she would take her. That brought great relief to my soul, but caused me to reflect on her present abundance of pets.
There is Bucky, a 109-pound black shepherd mix, Maude, a hound, new to Beth’s household, and in training to be First Dog, because of Bucky’s age and arthritic condition. Just a puppy, Maude weighs about 70 pounds. Then there is Slate, her dark-gray cat, who views the world with an aloof dignity. He likes to lie on one of the dining chairs, well-hidden by the overhang of the tablecloth. From there, he quietly views whatever calm or chaos is happening at the moment.
I promised to help with Bella’s upkeep — high-maintenance creature that she is. Monthly trips to the groomer, trips to the vet, prescriptions, supplements — those expenses all add up.
Bucky and Bella have always been friends. The contrast in their size is astounding, but they are happy to be together. Bucky often attends to Bella’s safety when they are outside.
Maude was new to Bella. This good-sized puppy playfully threw Bella clear across the room on their first encounter. That did it for Bella! She growls, even when resting with closed eyes, if she thinks Maude is nearby.
It was quite an adjustment for both of us when the final day came. I gave Bella over to Beth, along with a big bag of Costco chicken thighs, because that was all Bella would eat. I have spent a small fortune on canned or kibble — every brand of dog food, only to have to give it to the animal shelter. Her refusal to eat dog food caused me to give her supplements to balance out her diet.
Soon after moving to Beth’s house, Bella noticed Bucky and Maude ate their food out of a huge bowl on the kitchen floor while she ate her chicken. She began to check out that bowl and even tried a piece of its contents. I had given her similar food to try, but it took peer pressure for her to decide she liked this food that the big dogs eat. I said, “She discovered she is a dog.” Finally! That ended the chicken-thigh diet forever.
Bella quickly made herself at home, taking naps on her blanket at the end of the couch. One day, she discovered Slate’s cute little cat house had a pillow inside, and she proceeded to go in and have a nap. Slate saw someone was sleeping in his bed. He raised his paw and gently tapped on Bella’s head. She, of course, ignored the tap. He finally gave up and found a dining chair to crouch on and wait for the intruder to leave.
Maude, being a puppy, often gets blamed for many things, but a house-guest of Beth’s observed that Bella instigates a number of situations that get Maude in trouble. Beth is learning, and the house-guest proclaimed Bella the “mob boss,” of that entire house full of animals.
Bosserman, 92, is a retired Clarkston first-grade teacher. She lives at Evergreen Estates in Clarkston. She had expected the complex’s pandemic rules to be relaxed when the state moved into Phase 3 of reopening in mid-March, but when Golden Times went to press, she was still in quarantine.