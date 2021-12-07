While many children have a childhood teddy bear, Bobbi Chandler has made many teddy bears for children.
Chandler, 93, lives in Lewiston and has been making bears since 1974. She got the idea to create teddy bears when she received one from her sister for her birthday that her cousin had made.
She didn’t fully become the Teddy Bear Lady until she moved to Grangeville. One of the women in the church she attended had a consignment shop and made dresses, and Chandler worked there and helped make dresses and prairie bonnets for Grange-ville’s centennial anniversary. The woman said she wanted to have more items to sell in the store, so Chandler started making teddy bears.
But that’s only where it started. In 1977, Chandler made more than 500 teddy bears — with help from family members — and created a big ark and rainbow of bears of all different colors for the Nez Perce County Fair. She sold them for $4 and managed to sell 12.
But she wasn’t discouraged by the low sales. Chandler has been to the Nez Perce County Fair every year since then and received an award in 2018 for attending the longest without missing a year.
“I really enjoy the fair. I call it my vacation,” she said. “I do it because I like being there, and the things I make are more what the fair’s about anyway.”
After moving to Lewiston, she began making the bears full time and selling them on her own as well as custom sewing. She has been sewing since she was a sophomore in high school.
“I love sewing. God has given me a real gift.”
Chandler’s first bear came from a Simplicity pattern. However, she soon began designing and copyrighting her own patterns, starting in 1977.
The 4-inch bears she made for the fair grew to 16 inches, and she added feet and legs so they could be arranged in a sitting position. She sized them so they could be dressed in clothing made for Cabbage Patch and American Girl dolls and infants.
Chandler was reluctant to make clothes because she didn’t have the time, but then she got help. Now Chandler works on the bears and chooses the pattern for the dresses, underskirts and shoes that someone else makes. She said she’s been blessed to always have someone help her with the sewing.
Her color-coded line includes Daisee, white; Suzee, tan; Bobee, light brown; Budee, dark brown; and Monee, black. The Suzee bear is the most popular. The double-e names honor the middle-name initials of Chandler’s nieces, Susan Eve and Susan Ellen.
Each teddy bear comes with a record of the time and date of when they were “born.” The larger bears have music boxes with a variety of songs to choose from. Since Chandler created the Suzee bear pattern in 1988, she’s made almost 1,000 teddy bears.
She said her husband, Howard, “really helps a lot” and has become Papa Bear to the Teddy Bear Lady.
Another step in the creative bear-making process began in 1993, when Chandler began using real fur from a mink collar and turned that into a bear.
“I’ve done a lot in real fur,” she said. “It takes a good week to make a bear out of real fur.”
Over the years, she acquired a large supply of fur, cloth and fabric to make bears. “I’d have to live to 169 to sew all the material I have,” she said.
To ensure her teddy bears are durable, Chandler triple-stitches them and back-stitches stress points.
Chandler’s first copyright pattern wasn’t a teddy bear but a Jonah-and-the-whale toy. The stuffed whale has an open mouth, and a little Jonah doll is sewed to an elastic that can go in and out of the whale.
“I’ve only had to change the elastic twice since 1977,” she said.
She also created many turnover dolls of Bible characters to help tell Bible stories.
Turnovers feature a character on one side with clothes that flip as the doll is turned over to reveal another character. Her turnover dolls include Adam and Eve; Jesus and his disciples; Noah and the ark; the first Christmas with Mary, Joseph and an angel; Jesus in the manger and the three wise men; and Moses as a baby on one end and Moses as an old man with the stone tablets on the other.
One turnover doll is inspired by Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. She made it for a Grangeville pal, but it took almost 22 years to complete because Chandler kept getting sidetracked with other projects.
The delay actually helped improve the design. The top shows Snow White and Prince Charming, as well as the Evil Queen, who turns around on a moveable joint to reveal her disguise as an old witch with a poisoned apple — a feature only made possible after Chandler began using the joints in her creations. The doll also flips over to show the dwarfs in a mining cart that can be removed and played with.
She sells the turnover dolls and teddy bears, and she isn’t slowing down.
“I take special orders,” she said and can create toys out of whatever the person wants. She has made bears out of neckties, aprons and blankets.
“There’s just no end to the list of things.”
Orders come in from all around the world too. Chandler delivered bears to China and Germany and has sold a pattern to a buyer as far away as Australia.
“I’m 93 years old. I love making teddy bears,” she said. “I’m committed to going to the fair until I’m 95, but that’s too soon to quit.”
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.