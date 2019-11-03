Are you a pharmacy hopper? It could be hazardous to your health

You’ve just visited your healthcare provider with an urgent problem, and have been put on yet another new medication. It’s almost dinnertime, and you’re running late as it is. Why not just pick up your new medication at the grocery store pharmacy instead of going to your regular pharmacy?
It sounds practical enough, but using multiple pharmacies can lead to a host of problems. For example, unless you provide a complete list of all of the medications you are taking, each pharmacy will have a record only of what they are dispensing — so they could miss dangerous interactions between medications, or miss spotting two medications that are duplicate therapies. Each pharmacy will have an incomplete record of your medications, so it won’t be possible for them to provide the professional judgment that providers and patients rely on.
Yet in this day of high deductibles and out-of-pocket drug costs, you can’t blame people for shopping around for the best medication prices and using multiple pharmacies to fill their prescriptions. After all, medications are big business: Mearly $350 billion was spent on prescriptions in America last year alone. That’s more than $1,100 for every man, woman, and child in the country, with a greater share being spent by older adults. But at what point do the risks of shopping around outweigh the benefits?
According to the Journal of American Geriatrics Society, adults using multiple pharmacies to fill their prescriptions are far more likely to experience problems with their medication — either through a missed drug-to-drug interaction, or because they inadvertently fail to use the medication according to their provider’s orders. These problems result in an estimated 120,000 deaths annually. In addition, more than 175,000 older patients will visit the emergency room this year because of an adverse reaction to a commonly prescribed medication.
Think of your pharmacist as an essential member of your healthcare team. Once you get to know staff at a single pharmacy, you’ll feel more comfortable asking questions and relying on their knowledge. And once they get to know you, they’re better able to advocate for you and identify potential problems with your medications before they happen. Having a pharmacist watching out for you is one more valuable resource in maintaining your health.
If you feel it’s truly worth it to use more than one pharmacy, make sure you provide each with a complete list of all of the medications you are currently taking, including the strengths, dosages and the reason you’re taking the medication; tell them about any allergies you have; and keep them updated on any changes in your health. This small investment of time may keep you out of the emergency room — and just might save your life.
Flynn is a family nurse practitioner in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and a nursing professor at Lewis-Clark State College.