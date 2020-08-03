Several online webinars are being presented by the Alzheimer’s Association this month and next, according to news releases from the organization. More information and registration is available at alzwa.org/education or by calling (800) 272-3900. Programs include:
- Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body — 10-11:30 a.m. today and 11 a.m.-noon, Aug. 24.
- Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia — 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12-1:30 p.m. next Monday.
- 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday and 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 19.
- Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior — 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 11 and 12-1:30 p.m. Aug. 26.
- COVID-19 and Dementia Caregiving — 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
- Living with Alzheimer’s: For Caregivers – Early Stage — Part 1: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 14; Part 2: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aug. 21
- Dining with Dementia — 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 17.
- Dementia Conversations — 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
- Dementia: Homes and Community Settings — 11 a.m.-noon Aug. 25.
- Effective Communication Strategies — 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 18.
- Online conferences are planned for September, beginning at 1 p.m. each Thursday. Topics include:
- Isolation During the Pandemic — Sept. 3.
- Dementia Friendly Activities — Sept. 10.
- Handling Challenging Behaviors — Sept. 17.
- Legal & Financial Planning — Sept. 24.
