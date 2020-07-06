Several online webinars are being presented by the Alzheimer’s Association this month, according to a news release from the organization. More information and registration is available at alzwa.org/education or by calling (800) 272-3900. Programs include:
- COVID-19 and Caregiving, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday: Caring for someone living with dementia during the COVID-19 pandemic adds unusual challenges. This program provides simple tips for caregivers, whether the dementia sufferer lives at home, in a residential facility or care providers are coming into the home.
- Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday and July 29: Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Learn to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.
- Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners: Early Stage, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday: This class deals with common questions families face in the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease. What does the diagnosis mean? What kinds of plans need to be made? What resources are available to help? How can we cope?
- Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Late Stage, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 28: In the late stage of Alzheimer’s disease, caregiving typically involves new ways of connecting and interacting with the person with the disease. In this session, participants will hear from caregivers and professionals about resources, monitoring care and providing meaningful connection.
- Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s Disease, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 15: A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease makes planning for the future more important than ever. Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s Disease is an interactive two-part program that teaches about important legal and financial issues to consider, how to put plans in place and how to access legal and financial resources near you. It will cover information for families and individuals dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia.
- Effective Communication Strategies, 9-10:30 a.m. July 16 and 27: Communication is more than just talking and listening — it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect. This webinar explores how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s; teaches caregivers how to decode verbal and behavioral messages delivered by those with dementia; and identifies strategies to help loved ones and caregivers connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
- Environmental Changes That Make a Difference, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17: Living environment is one of the keys to quality of life for a person with dementia. It can also become a potential trigger for challenging behaviors. This program offers points to consider about environment, along with tips and strategies to improve it.
- Meaningful Activities: Making the Most of Your Interactions with a Person with Dementia, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 21: Learn how to engage the person with dementia and create meaningful, personalized activities out of everyday tasks and interactions without adding to caregiving time. This class will also teach participants how to create a portable, individualized activity bag to have at the ready to meet the needs of the person with dementia for calming, sensory stimulation, boredom and more. Note: this presentation isn’t appropriate for the person with memory loss.
- Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body, 2-3:30 p.m. July 22: For centuries, we’ve known the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help keep your brain and body healthy as you age. This class discusses research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and offers hands-on tools to help you incorporate recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.
- Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior, 2-3:30 p.m., July 23: Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate needs and feelings as the ability to use language is lost. However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. This class will give tips on how to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.