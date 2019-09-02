A tribute to Maude Vaughn, the Florence Nightingale of Headquarters

Growing up in the woods has its advantages and disadvantages. Today, medical treatment is fairly accessible to the masses. However, there are some places where you need to think long and hard before you say, “Hey Goober, watch this.”
In Headquarters, aka “The Hill,” many of us were treated by the company nurse, Maude Vaughn. She was a no-nonsense lady who had helped many during WWII for the military. Her communication skills were very clear. If she said do something, you did it.
There were no maladies that were off limits to Maude’s expertise. If it looked like she could help you, she would get right to it. Sore throats were especially responsive to her treatment. She had some little wooden sticks with cotton swabs on the end. She would dip one in an orange-colored solution that is probably banned by the FDA now and have you open your mouth and say, “Ahhhhh.” Shortly after she inserted the swab, you would feel something seemingly making its way into your stomach. If you were really bad off, she’d go on down and swab your appendix.
Another method of treatment involved getting a shot. The administration of penicillin from Maude was unforgettable. She had a large rubber spider hanging on her bathroom wall. In her raspy voice, she would tell you to drop your drawers to expose your cheek. You were then told to look at the spider and whistle. I guess that was to serve as a short-term-albeit-unsuccessful distraction. About the time the feeble whistle came out, the needle would make contact. The pain of the needle was nearly as bad as whatever was wrong with you, but neither lasted much longer.
Many in our town exper-ienced her medical prowess in various forms, and all were and are grateful for having her around. All in all, the thing that stood out to me was the heart of this dear woman. It was 24 carat gold. I’ll never forget having her in my life.
Ward, 61, lived in Headquarters from 1948 to ’70. He graduated from Pierce High School and received a bachelor’s degree in education at Lewis-Clark Normal School (now Lewis-Clark State College). He’s now retired and living in Columbia, S.C., with Beth, his wife of 47 years. His goal with this column, debuting today, is to share the lifelong bonds of community that were developed while living on The Hill. His stories are fairly true — the names may or may not be changed to protect the guilty — with thanks to the many friends from Headquarters, Pierce and Weippe (and all the little wide spots between these towns) who enriched his life and fueled these memories.