A modern pandemic: We’re all alone in this together

Well, the news has been all coronavirus all the time since mid-March, and Golden Times is no exception.
As we’ve hunkered down at home to wait out COVID-19, the Quad Cities area’s regular senior activities and events have toppled like dominoes:
l Senior centers are closed.
l Classes and meetings have been called off.
l Libraries are doing business online only (check out the “Moving Online” story at inland360.com for a comprehensive list of services and websites).
l Congregate meals are postponed indefinitely.
Thankfully, since we still need to eat, senior meals providers continue to deliver meals to the homebound. And sit-down lunch programs have shifted to brown-bag pickup service, available to mobile seniors in the Lewiston, Clarkston and Moscow (see the story and menus on Pages 8-9).
Life as we know it has been severely curtailed, but we’re resourceful, we’re resilient and we’re watching out for one another. We adapt, and life goes on: There’s eating, there’s drinking — some are even making merry, since birthdays are still a thing (Page 4). Of course, open-house celebrations are a no-go, so please send a card. Don’t lick the envelope.
While you’re at it, you might also consider writing to your peers who live in senior living or nursing home-type settings. In order to keep their residents safe from COVID-19 and comply with federal regulations, facilities throughout the region have limited access to all but medical personnel and family in emergency situations. To combat loneliness, management suggests a number of ways loved ones can reach out (see the story on Pages 5-6).
Writing to us is another useful way to combat cabin fever. We welcome reader essays of no more than 600 words about any subject of your choosing. Topics run the gamut from childhood memories, tributes, humorous experiences, politics and reflections on current events (find samples on Pages 7 and 10-11). If you have a flair for writing and have thought about contributing, now may be the perfect time. Essays may be emailed to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or or mailed to Golden Times c/o Lewiston Tribune, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Staff members choose the best essays for publication as space allows.
We also welcome story ideas. If you know of any local characters or programs that we should feature, let us know about them, too.
If time is still weighing heavy on your hands, here are some other ideas that are helping my family while away the endless afternoons and evenings:
l Play cards and games.
l Keep your brain sharp with puzzles (find one on Page 13).
l Crack open a book.
l Pray or meditate.
l Start a craft project.
l Learn to play an instrument.
l Go for a walk.
l Get out in your garden.
And remember, we’re all in this together.
Breslin is the editor for Golden Times. She can be reached at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208)848-2241.