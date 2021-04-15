COLTON — A juvenile female was seriously injured when she was struck by a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 195 south of Colton on Thursday evening, according to a news release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office.
The girl was airlifted to Sacred Heath Medical Center in Spokane, according to the news release. Her condition was unknown and her name wasn't released.
Deputies from the sheriff's office responded to a report of a "family disturbance" at a residence just south of Colton at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. When the deputies attempted to make contact with people at the house, the girl, who was part of the incident, fled the residence and ran into the highway, where she was struck by the semi-truck, the release said.
The highway was shut down in both directions for nearly an hour after the incident, the release said.
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office will continue its investigation into the family disturbance, while the Washington State Patrol will handle the investigation into the girl being struck in the highway.