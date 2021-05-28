Georgia Gwinnett hit three home runs and rode the strong pitching of Hunter Dollander to beat Oklahoma Wesleyan 9-6 in the second game of the Avista NAIA World Series at Harris Field on Friday.
The Grizzlies (47-10) advance to play at 3 p.m. Monday against either Southeastern or LSU Shreveport here. Those two teams play at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Livingston Morris was 3-for-5 with a three-run homer in the eighth and five RBI. Griffin Keller had a two-run shot in a three-run fifth that put Georgia Gwinnett up for good.
The Eagles made things interesting in the ninth by scoring five times, but it wasn't enough. They will play Keiser at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in an elimination game.