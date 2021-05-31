Georgia Gwinnett scored eight runs in the fourth inning and was able to hold on to beat Southeastern 11-7 in the Avista NAIA World Series on Monday.
With the victory, the Grizzlies (48-10) advance to play the winner of the final game of the day, which pits Central Methodist and Faulkner. The loss drops the Fire (51-8), the No. 1 seed in the tourney, into the loser's bracket. They tentatively are scheduled to play IU Southeast on Tuesday, but that could change.
Four different players had two hits for Georgia Gwinnett. Livingston Morris was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI. Nick Barnes had two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Cord Johnson went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI.
Sam Faith and Pedro Castellano had three hits each for Southeastern. Nick Bottari drove in three and had his 23rd home run of the season.
Adam McKillican (7-3) allowed nine hits, three walks and two runs, one earned, in 6⅔ innings for the Grizzlies. He struck out eight.
Ryan Munoz (11-1) was tagged with the loss. He allowed 11 hits, one walk and nine earned runs in 3⅓ innings.