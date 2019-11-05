Nez Perce County:
Lewiston City Council (three seats): John Bradbury received 2,602 votes or 23.17 percent; Scot Gleason, 709 votes or 6.31 percent; Kevin Kelly, 1,996 votes or 17.77 percent; Jim Kleeburg, 1,335 votes or 11.89 percent; Mike Menegas, 1,575 votes or 14.02 percent; Cari Miller, 1,877 votes or 16.71 percent; Ged Randall, 937 votes or 8.34 percent; Edward Scroggins, 201 votes or 1.79 percent
PECK mayor: Nancy Greene has defeated challenger Tom Backman by a vote of 44-15.
Clearwater County:
Orofino City Council (3 seats): Jennifer Dunaway received 22 votes, or 25.2 percent, followed by Josh Tilley with 19 votes or 21.8 percent, Douglas K. Donner with 17 votes or 19.5 percent, Jon Isbelle with 14 votes or 16 percent and Gerald MacGuffie with 8 votes or 9.2 percent.
Elk River City Council (two seats): Diana Olson, 43 votes or 31.1 percent; Tena Williams got 36 votes or 26 percent; Richard Styre received 30 votes or 21.7 percent and Ricky Trott got 29 votes or 21 percent.
Latah County:
Moscow City Council (three seats): Kelsey Berends, 1,605 votes or 9.04 percent; Sandra Kelly, 4,288 votes or 24.14 percent; Maureen Laflin, 4,379 votes or 24.65 percent; Brandon Mitchell, 1,670 votes or 9.4 percent; James Urquidez, 1,648 votes or 9.28 percent; Anne Zabala, 4,288 votes or 24.14 percent
Bovill Mayor: Diane Holt, 63 votes or 75.9 percent vs. Sam Walker Jr., 20 votes or 24.1 percent
Bovill City Council seat 1: Rex W. Cromer, 38 votes or 48.1 percent; Lonnie D. Olson, 5 votes or 6.33 percent; Michael Stradley, 36 votes or 45.57 percent
Deary City Council (two seats): Karen Caffrey, 26 votes or 13.47 percent; Jason Johnson, 80 votes or 41.45 percent; Christy Sanderson, 87 votes or 45.08 percent
Genesee City Council (two seats): Cody Bailey, 162 votes or 38.21 percent; Ryan Banks, 104 votes or 24.53 percent; Nyla Roach, 158 votes or 37.26 percent
Juliaetta City Council (two seats): Wendi Dodge, 49 votes or 26.20 percent; Jeff Klone, 41 votes or 21.93 percent; Eric McDowell, 44 votes or 23.53 percent; Vickie Jo Witt, 53 votes or 28.34 percent
Kendrick Council: Denise Behler, 44 votes or 25 percent; Carol Bradford, 56 votes or 31.82 percent; Paul Rush, 76 votes or 43.18 percent
Troy Mayor: Steve Corr, 108 votes or 48.43 percent; Paul Groseclose, 91 votes or 40.81 percent; Jeff Shrewsberry, 24 votes or 10.76 percent
Troy City Council (two seats): Bill Abbott, 177 votes or 44.58 percent; Korey Chapman, 51 votes or 12.85 percent; Cindy Gray, 146 votes or 36.78 percent; Cori Sandler, 23 votes or 5.79 percent
Lewis County:
Kamiah City Council (two seats): Genese M. Simler received 132 votes or 29.4 percent; Stephen Rowe gathered 107 votes or 23.8 percent; followed by Robert West with 104 votes or 23.2 percent; Henry Bailey with 86 votes or 19 percent and Tonya Boyer with 19 votes or 4 percent.
Craigmont City Council (two seats): Curt Ralstin received 77 votes, or 36.1 percent; Richard Samsel got 54 votes or 25.3 percent; Keith Hall received 48 votes or 22.5 percent and Josette Nebeker got 34 votes or 15.9 percent.
Winchester mayor: Incumbent Miriam Youngren received 87 votes, or 87 percent, while challenger Patricia Fjerstad got 13 votes or 13 percent.
Asotin County:
Asotin County voters have approved increasing the sales tax to fund the construction of a new jail by a vote of 3,201 to 1,473 or 68 percent to 32 percent.
Asotin Mayor: Jeff Miner received 61 votes to Dwayne Paris, 234
Asotin City Council: Steve Cowdrey received 176 votes to Eric Heier, 117
Clarkston Mayor: Incumbent Monika Lawrence received 607 votes to Richard Hayward, 395
Clarkston City Council: Nick Kampf received 281 votes to Belinda Larsen 602
EMS levy: 739 yes votes to 298 no
Whitman County:
Pullman City Council 4: Incumbent Ann Parks – 354 votes or 55 percent; Chris Johnson – 289 votes or 45 percent
Pullman City Council 6: Incumbent Eileen “Mac” Macoll – 515 votes or 52 percent; Francis Benjamin – 476 votes or 48 percent
Colfax City Council 4: Incumbent Mark Mackleit – 239 votes or 77 percent; challenger Andrew Stewart – 69 votes or 22 percent
Colfax City Council 5: Ben Miller – 167 votes or 57 percent; Sarina Roberts – 127 votes or 43 percent
Colfax City Council 6: Incumbent Jim Kackman – 248 votes or 80 percent; Dominic Villareal – 63 votes or 20 percent
Colfax City Councl 7: Incumbent Thomas Huntwork – 163 votes or 53 percent; Jeremiah “JW” Roberts – 144 votes or 47 percent
Palouse City Council 5: William Perry – 45 votes or 61 percent; Travis Tonn – 29 votes or 39 percent
Uniontown City Council 1: Mike Shore – 27 votes or 59 percent; incumbent John Jacobs – 18 votes or 39 percent
Uniontown City Council 4: Incumbent Jack Espy – 22 votes or 48 percent; Jonathan Musson – 22 votes or 48 percent
Uniontown City Council 5: Sam Kimble – 28 votes or 61 percent; incumbent Ray Heitstuman – 16 votes or 35 percent
Whitman County road levy lid lift: Approve – 421 votes or 55 percent; reject – 342 votes or 45 percent
Idaho County:
Grangeville City Council (three seats): Amy Farris received 448 votes, or 27.7 percent, followed by Pete Lane with 431 votes, of 26.6 percent; Michael B. Peterson with 426 votes or 26.3 percent and Lance McColloch with 312 votes, or 19.2 percent.
Riggins City Council (two seats): Bill Sampson took the lead with 72 votes or 42.3 percent, followed by Brady J. Clay with 58 votes, or 34 percent, and Kerry Brennan with 40 votes, or 23.5 percent.
White Bird City Council (two seats): John Collins got 26 votes, or 31.3 percent; Donna Sickels Ingerson received 18 votes or 21.6 percent; followed by Darrell Lindsey with 17 votes or 20.4 percent; Barbara O’Nash with 14 votes or 16.8 percent and Josi Pilant with eight votes or 9.6 percent.
Kooskia mayor: Don Coffman received 134 or 62.3 percent; Kristy Stamper received 43 votes or 20 percent and Cliff Jones had 38 votes, or 17.6 percent.
Kooskia City Council (two seats): Greg Gibler received 141 votes, or 40 percent; Alana R. Curtis had 111 votes or 31.8 percent and Marty Stettler received 97 votes or 27.7 percent.
School board elections:
Mountain View School District: Incumbent Casey Smith will serve another four-year term in the zone 2 school board seat after narrowly beating out challenger Norma Staaf. Smith registered 286 votes to Staaf’s 282 votes. For the zone 4 school board seat, challenger Pam Reidlen secured 296 votes to incumbent Mike Dominguez’s 281 votes, a 51-49 percent split.
Orofino School District: Greg Gerot will serve a four-year term in the zone 1 school board seat after he registered 228 votes to incumbent Sarah McGrath’s 188 votes, a 55-45 percent split.
Nezperce School District: Quinton Wemhoff will serve a four-year term in the zone 2 school board seat after registering 34 votes to Greg Branson’s 9 votes, a 79-21 percent split.
Pullman School District: Preliminary results show incumbent Susan Weed is leading the race for the four-year term in the district 1 school board seat after registering 728 votes to challenger Beth Ficklin’s 425 votes, a 63-37 percent split.
Palouse School District: Preliminary results show incumbent Rachel Handley-Chartrand leading the race for the four-year term in the district 3 school board seat after registering 89 votes to challenger Jerry Neumann’s 72 votes, a 55-45 percent split.
Troy School District: Incumbent Kyle Osborn will serve a four-year term in the zone 2 school board seat after he registered 57 votes to challenger John Menter’s 25 votes, a 70-30 percent split.