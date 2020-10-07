Authorities from Garfield and Asotin Counties are searching for a man who fled on foot from Garfield County Deputies Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 12, according to the Asotin County Sheriff's Office.
Michael Coronado, 47, was last seen near the bottom of Alpowa Grade. Coronado, who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 145 pounds, was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, white shirt, dark blue pants and dark color shoes.
Coronado reportedly is being sought for a probation violation from Umatilla, Ore. Anyone who sees him should call (509) 758-2331, but should not approach him.