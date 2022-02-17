Garage damaged in fire near Lewiston's Vollmer Bowl

A detached garage at a residence near Vollmer Bowl in Lewiston was damaged by a fire late Wednesday evening, according to the Lewiston Fire Department.
Fire crew were dispatched to 603 11th St., which is west of Vollmer Bowl, at 11:36 p.m., according to a news release. Crews managed to control the fire within 20 minutes of arriving and remained on scene for salvage and overhaul.
Smoke drifted over a significant portion of Normal Hill during the fire.
No firefighters or citizens were injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage to the structure and contents is estimated at $40,000, according to the news release.
The Lewiston Fire Department responded with three engines, three medic units, three chief officers and two fire investigators. Mutual aid units from the Clarkston Fire Department and Clearwater Paper also responded.