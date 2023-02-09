Game officials approve plan to kill hundreds of deer in Idaho County to mitigate chronic wasting disease

Idaho Fish and Game biologists remove lymph nodes from deer at a chronic wasting disease check station in this file photo from October 2022.

 Idaho Fish and Game

The Idaho Fish and Game commission approved a plan this morning that could result in the lethal removal of hundreds of deer in the Slate Creek drainage of Idaho County.

As soon as Monday, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, private landowners and employees of the federal Wildlife Services agency will begin culling deer in an effort to limit the spread of chronic wasting disease — a fatal neurological disorder.