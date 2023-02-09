The Idaho Fish and Game commission approved a plan this morning that could result in the lethal removal of hundreds of deer in the Slate Creek drainage of Idaho County.
As soon as Monday, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, private landowners and employees of the federal Wildlife Services agency will begin culling deer in an effort to limit the spread of chronic wasting disease — a fatal neurological disorder.
The agency has already established bait stations within the 32,600-acre area, bounded by the John Day and McKenzie creeks, that includes a mix of public and private land. Wildlife Services agents will do much of the removal and participating landowners will be issued kill permits allowing them to shoot deer. The culled deer will be processed and the meat from animals that test negative for CWD will be made available to local food banks. The carcasses of animals that test positive will be disposed of in a landfill approved for handling CWD remains in Montana.
J.J. Teare, supervisor of the department’s Clearwater Region, said there are about 200 mule deer in the area and an estimated 250 whitetail deer. He said the goal of the operation will be to remove as many animals as possible and reduce the density of deer in the area.
“We're trying to do it as discreetly as we can. So we will be using suppressors and silencers,” Teare said.