Gallina pleads guilty to two charges, ending trial before it starts

The former Asotin County judge charged with sexual misconduct has agreed to a plea deal.
Scott Gallina, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault with sexual motivation and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation today in Asotin County Superior Court.
Spokane County Judge Michael Price was on the bench for the announcement. Gallina’s trial was set to get underway today, but potential jurors had been dismissed and asked to return after lunch. In the meantime, attorneys on both sides came to an agreement, along with the victims and Gallina.
Three years ago, Gallina was charged with second-degree rape, indecent liberties and four counts of third-degree assault for alleged sexual misconduct with two former co-workers at the Asotin County Courthouse. He was facing a maximum sentence up to two decades in prison if convicted of all crimes. With the deal, he will likely serve just over two years behind bars.
Over the years, Gallina maintained his innocence. On Monday, he admitted to the legal elements of the lesser assaults for the plea deal.
The trial was expected to take several weeks and was being held at the Asotin County Fire District in the Clarkston Heights.
Gallina, who served five years as the Superior Court judge in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties, is a former defense attorney who worked at the Clark and Feeney law firm in Lewiston.
Spokane attorneys Carl Oreskovich and Andrew Wagley represented the defendant, and Seattle attorneys Melanie Tratnik and Sean Waite handled the case for the attorney general’s office.
Price will preside over sentencing at a future date. Tratnik said she will be recommending 27 months in prison. Gallina will also have to register as a sex offender, she said.
A complete story will be in Tuesday’s Lewiston Tribune.