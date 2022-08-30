Future of U.S. Highway 95 project thrown into doubt

Vehicles drive passed a section along U.S. Highway 95 undergoing construction a few miles south of Moscow on Monday.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

The Idaho Transportation Department says a recent decision by the Army Corps of Engineers could jeopardize the future of the project to realign and expand U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow.

ITD says the Corps has temporarily suspended authorization to continue construction at 13 permitted wetland sites along the 6-mile-long new roadway for U.S. 95. This decision comes as the Corps and ITD are codefendants in a lawsuit brought forth by the local environmental group Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition.

Tags

Recommended for you