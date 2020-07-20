Today
Kimlee Jo Andrews, 62, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. memorial, Hereth Park, 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Attendees should bring their own mask and chair.
Friday
Calvin Beecher Bradley, 73, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. memorial service and celebration of life, Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., No. 5137, Lewiston. There will be room for social distancing.
Saturday
Eddie R. Hosley, 71, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 301 B St., Kendrick.
Edna F. Leachman, 87, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston.
Albert Ray Lawrence, 86, of Kendrick — 4 p.m. graveside, Pine Hills Cemetery, Southwick. All are welcome.