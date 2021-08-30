Monday
Dr. Robert W. Tulin, 90, of Colfax — 1 p.m. memorial celebration of life, Bruning Funeral Home chapel, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax.
Tuesday
Erna F. Utter, 84, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary and 11 a.m. Mass, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston with the Rev. Brad Neely officiating. Burial will follow at Normal Hill Cemetery.
Marjorie Helen Nibler Mattson, 95, of Culdesac — 1 p.m. rosary, St. Boniface Catholic Church in Uniontown. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. and burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.
Friday
Patsy M. Yenney, 89, of Deary — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life, Deary Community Bible Church with burial at the Avon Cemetery following. A covered-dish meal will then be held at the Deary Community Center.
Saturday
David Cletus Kaufman, 84, of Lewiston — 10:30 a.m. rosary, All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Royal Rickett, 86, of Oakesdale, Wash., and formerly of Lapwai — 3 p.m. memorial celebration of life, Community Presbyterian Church, 402 W. Steptoe Ave., Oakesdale, Wash. Following the service refreshments will be served in the church basement.