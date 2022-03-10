Friday is the last day for Idaho voters who wish to change their political party affiliation in order to vote in the May 17 primary.
The League of Women Voters has been trying to inform the public about the deadline, said Maxine Miller, a League spokeswoman.
Currently, unaffiliated electors can register for any party primary up to primary day, but there is a bill in play in the Idaho Legislature that could change that.
Anyone seeking more information about registering for the primary or other voting issues may check online at voteidaho.gov or visit their local county clerk.
