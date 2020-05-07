Three children aged 9 or younger were among four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in Nez Perce County.
The increase in cases among children is the biggest jump in that demographic since the coronavirus pandemic began. There are now five cases in that age group. The first two were announced Monday after the Public Health – Idaho North Central District added 14 new cases to the county’s total.
The Nez Perce Tribe confirmed Monday that 12 of those cases are on the tribal reservation with a “related” group of people. Tribe spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said Wednesday’s new cases are also on the reservation, that all are traceable to the initial outbreak and there is no indication of community spread.
“So far, all individuals are being recommended to self-isolate at home,” Scott said in a message to the Lewiston Tribune. “There has not been a need for hospitalization at this point.”
All of the new Nez Perce County cases were with females. The fourth positive test result was in a woman in her 20s. There are now 69 confirmed cases in the county, nine probable cases and 18 deaths.
The health district reported no new deaths Wednesday, and no new cases in Latah, Clearwater, Lewis or Idaho counties. Asotin County reported no new cases. Garfield County public health officials reported that 24 new tests were returned since Tuesday, with no positive results. Garfield County remains the only county in Washington with no confirmed cases, according to the state Department of Health.
These coronavirus-related announcements were also made Wednesday:
Avista announced Wednesday that it will start to resume certain utility work this week with a primary focus on field operations.
“Following the policies and procedures implemented in March as well as state and federal guidelines, Avista has identified it can safely and responsibly resume this work that supports its ability to provide safe and reliable electricity and natural gas,” the company said in a news release.
Those who want more information about the company’s safety measures and what members of the public can expect as they see or interact with Avista employees may visit myavista.com/covid-19.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday that protocols are now available for indoor gym and recreational facilities managers to implement in order to open for Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan.
Stage 2 is scheduled to begin May 16 if the state is able to meet the governor’s criteria to advance through his four-stage plan to reopen Idaho’s economy. Protocols for general businesses, day cares, youth activities and places of worship were released for Stage 1. Additional business-specific protocols for operations other than gyms will be added as they become available, according to Little’s office. They may be found at