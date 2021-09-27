UPDATED 11:56 A.M.: Former Lewiston state representative Aaron von Ehlinger was arrested in Georgia over the weekend.
Inmate records from Clayton County indicate the 39-year-old was arrested Saturday evening and charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Clayton County is located immediately south of the Atlanta metropolitan area.
The arrest comes nearly two weeks after Ada County issued a warrant for the former lawmaker, charging him with two felony counts of rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object.
The charges date back to March, when von Ehlinger was serving his first term in the Idaho Legislature. Following a dinner date with a 19-year-old House intern, he took her back to his apartment and they had sex. Von Ehlinger said the sex was consensual, but the intern told House officials that he raped her.
The House Ethics Committee recommended that von Ehlinger be censured and suspended without pay for the remainder of his term. He resigned before the full House could vote on the matter.
The Ada County Prosecutor's Office declined to comment on the arrest.
