Former Lewiston woman dances her way around the world

Hopping from one country to another in South America and a prospective trip to India this fall are the most, recent experiences for Sandra Small, a former Lewiston resident, who is now a member of a modern dance company at New York City.
Miss Small, who received her early dance training with the Lewiston Civic Theater and Director Fred H. Scheibe, is a member of the Larry Richardson & Dance Co. She joined Richardson in February, 1974.
After a New York season last year, the company appeared at Culver, Ind., and this summer toured South America seven weeks. The South American tour was arranged by an Argentine Impressario.
“The tour took two years to arrange,” Miss Small said during an interview this week.
The company has four men and four women, including Richardson, who is the lead male dancer, Joseph Scisialano is company manager.
The South American tour involved 33 performances, most of them in major cities, during 7½ weeks, Miss Small said.
“Sometimes the shows were close together. We would perform at night and get up at 4 the next morning to go to another country.”
The troupe presented modern dances choreographed by Richardson in Santa Domingo, Venezuela, the Island of Aruba, Trinidad, Brazil, Chile, Bolivia, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru and Panama.
Miss Small said her general impression of most of the nations she visited was one of political and economic instability.
Brazil, she said, is an exception.
“It appears to be progressing and growing and there are jobs available.”
In Argentina, the Richardson company, departed by air just before a general strike paralyzed the nation’s commerce.
“If we hadn’t,” Miss Small said, “we still might be there.”
The South American audiences, she said, “were very receptive. In many cities we were the first modern dance company they had ever seen.”
The company has one full length program and two shorter ones.
A New York season will open in October and in December, the company is planning a tour of India.
A proposed tour covering Paris, Belgium and Portugal in November is still tentative.
Miss Small, who graduated from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City in modern dance, left Lewiston in 1971 to continue her training at New York.
She began her dance training with Scheibe when she was in junior high school and appeared in musical productions for the civic theater and at Lewis-Clark State College.
During her visit with friends at Lewiston, Miss Small has not lost touch with dancing. She has been attending a summer dance workshop at LCSC taught by Mischa Morawski. A dancing course will be part of the curriculum this fall at LCSC.
Continuous training is part of the life of a dancer, Miss Small said.
“I dance six or seven times a week, three to six hours at a time. In addition, I hold down a fulltime job. Miss Small has been working in an ice cream parlor at New York while studying and as a member of the Richardson company. She is presently on a leave of absence from her job.
“I am glad to see that Mischa is here and that a dance course will be added at the college,” Miss Small said. “He is an excellent teacher. In fact he inspired me to stay at Lewiston longer than I had intended just so I could study with him.”
During her trip west, Miss Small has also visited her mother, Mrs. Mel Carlson, Boise, and her sister Mrs. Joel Naumann, Charleston, Ill. She will leave Aug. 22 for New York.
This story was published in the Aug. 17, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.