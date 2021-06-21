Direct flights from the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport to Denver are scheduled to begin starting Oct. 5.
The nonstop flights aboard United Airline were announced this morning at a packed Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Authority Board meeting. The flights will be operated by SkyWest, which also has flights from Lewiston to Salt Lake City.
Denver International Airport is the 20th busiest airport in the world and the fifth busiest in the United States, according to the airport’s website, with 69 million passengers traveling through that airport in 2019.
For more on this story, see Tuesday’s Tribune.