Youth Makes Perfect Score In AF Test

This story was published in the Aug. 12, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Chuck Vowell of Clarkston scored a first yesterday at the United States Air Force Recruiting Station at Lewiston. The 19-year-old Air Force enlistee made a perfect score on his enlistment screening test.
“This is the first time in my one and one-half years here that anyone has made a perfect score on the test,” Sgt. Frank Owens, recruiting officer said. The 48-question multiple choice written examination tests all phases of one’s knowledge. The previous high score was 45.
Vowell, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Vowell, 1346 McCarroll Blvd., is planning to enlist in the Air Force Sept. 11 with a “buddy team” composed of other valley enlistees.
He hopes to go to a special aircraft maintenance school after his basic training.
He said he has always been interested in mechanics and model airplanes.
One of his goals in the near future is to obtain a Civil Aeronautics Administration ticket permitting him to work with private aircraft.