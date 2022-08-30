This story was published in the Aug. 30, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
This story was published in the Aug. 30, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
“This could be a great ball club. It has all the tools. It has a big responsibility to live up to its capabilities, but I think the right kind of attitude is there.”
Lewis-Clark Twins Coach Dwight Church was evaluating his baseball team on the eve of its American Legion season opener in June.
The schedule, he said, was respectable in 1977. But if the pitching fulfilled expectations, if the defense was consistent, and if the hitting came’ around, it would be a good year.
Everything fell into place, and it turned out, instead, to be a great year.
Once again, the Twins played on an even par or better with the best the Northwest had to offer, until finally winning the regional Legion title Sunday. Earlier, the Idaho state title that was so rudely stripped from them in the chilly finals at Bengal Field in 1978 came home to roost once again.
The Twins started fresh this season, shedding their old ball park entirely, and with it, perhaps, any stigma of last year’s disappointment. Conversely, Harris Field proved to their liking. And southern Idaho clubs never had a chance in this year’s state tourney.
There were low points during the season — even the most impenetrable defenses occasionally let down their guard — but the ship always righted itself. Give the Twins time, the saying went, and they’d find a way to beat you.
At Lewiston in 1977, it was the way baseball was supposed to be played. No talk of salaries. No foreign substances stuck to the ball. No puffery in the players’ faces. Just baseball: fastballs, high flies and bad bounces.
Church said that at the beginning of the year he had no set line-up. Time would tell him what he had in the way of first-string ball players.
As it turned out, he bad 18. — B.S.
