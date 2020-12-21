This story was published in the Dec. 21, 1953, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Carl Heminger is tired of being insulted by the residents of every town he starts and he’s going to move to some place where people are more careful about hurting a man’s feeling. Yessir.
Saturday’s blow was just too much, he opined, with a half-angry, half-hurt tone of voice. Heminger City’s residents voted 99-39 to change the name of the town Heminger started to West Richland.
Second time it’s happened, too. First time was up the road a spell. He had just got his gas station going fine in the first Heminger City when the residents voted to change its name to Enterprise. That was a few years back.
Well, Carl just moved down the road and opened up another station. Built a right nice community hall for his new Heminger City, too. You’d think a man could forgive some of it — but that darn vote was taken in Heminger’s own community hall. THAT was too much.