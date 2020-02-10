This story was published in the Feb. 10, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Mrs, Regina R. Ruddell, 713 18th Ave,, a long-distance operator for Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone Co., will retire next week. She has worked for PNB at Lewiston for 31 years.
Some 50 friends and co-workers will honor her at a reception Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Elks Temple. Here from Spokane for the reception will be Mrs. Ruddell’s daughters, Mrs. Patricia Edelblute and Mrs. Mary Morgan. A son, Dr. George R. Ruddell of Lewiston, also will attend.
Mrs. Ruddell was born Sept. 18, 1910, at Bemidji, Minn. She moved with her family to Coeur d’Alene in 1926 and to Lewiston in 1927. The former, Regina McManus, she married Harold Ruddell at Lewiston April 23, 1930. She was graduated from Lewiston High School in 1928.
Mrs. Ruddell is a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and Kappa Alpha Theta Mothers’ Club and is a past president of the Telephone Pioneers of America.