This story was published in the Nov. 11, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Washington Water Power Co. yesterday mailed questionnaires to its 2,250 Clarkston residential customers asking them how they rate their community.
Gordon F. DeFoe, Spokane, WWP director of area development, said Clarkston is the first of 14 cities in which the utility will conduct community attitude surveys. The professionally compiled questionnaires will be sent to every residential customer in each of the communities.
Questionnaires, which need not be signed, will be summarized and analyzed and results made available to city officials and chambers of commerce, DeFoe said.
The power company asked residents to be “absolutely honest” in rating their community.
Attitudes To Be Rated
Ratings of good, average, poor or “don’t know” are to be given on such things as friendliness, public attitudes toward schools, government, retail and industrial firms and the chamber of commerce.
In the broad area of civic service, community police and fire protection, garbage collection, long-range planning, taxes, parks, street lighting and traffic, zoning, water supply, street maintenance and responsiveness of the community’s government to residents’ needs and wishes are to be evaluated.
Concerning the economy of the area, residents are asked to evaluate job opportunities for young persons, services afforded by stores and shops and the variety and quality of goods they offer, industry’s participation in community affairs, growth of industry in the last 10 years and its growth prospects.
Residents, are asked to rate recreation facilities, the service rendered by civic organizations, public transportation both within and to and from the community, the adequacy of auditoriums and meeting halls, restaurants, hotels and motels, cultural facilities and activities, hospital, medical, dental and library services, the attractiveness of approaches to the community and of residential and business districts, and the availability of vocational, college and adult education.
Other Opinions Sought
Residents also are asked to give their opinions on five other matters:
“What are some of the things you like most about your community?” “What are some of the important problems facing (it)?” “What organizations, business firms or groups ... are usually the most influential in deciding whether a community project can be successfully carried out?” “What groups have actually accomplished the most for improvement of your community in the last five years?” “Do you think it would be a good thing if new industries decided to locate in this community” and if so, “What are the most important things that might be done to make the community more attractive to industries that might consider locating here?”
The surveys, DeFoe explained, are designed to find the strong and weak points in each community’s industrial potential.
Each community survey will be summarized and completed before another is launched.
Robert T. Paine, Lewiston division manager for WWP, said Lewiston also will be surveyed but no time schedule for this has been announced.
DeFoe urged Clarkston residents to fill out the questionnaire carefully and completely. Without a sufficient number of completed ones returned, he said, “it will be difficult to come to an accurate appraisal of the community’s major assets and ... weaknesses.”
He added that the volume of returns from each community also will serve as a method of measuring the interest of residents in their town’s future.
The future economic well-being of any city, large or small, depends on what it does today, said DeFoe. “Growth, new jobs, new payrolls, don’t just happen,” he said. “They come to the city that is ready for them, planning for them and actively seeking them.”