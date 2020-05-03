This story was published in the May 4, 1979, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Glenn Terrell, president of Washington State University, has been named to a nine-member panel to select nominees for an open judgeship in eastern Washington.
Appointed by Washington’s U.S. senators, Warren G. Magnuson and Henry Jackson. Terrell will recommend lawyers to be considered for nomination to the two U.S. District judgeships now open in the state.
He has been president at WSU since 1967 and is also the president of the National Association of State Universities and Land Grant Colleges.