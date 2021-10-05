WSU sure to draw attention with manhandling of Temple

This story was published in the Oct. 5, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
PULLMAN — Somewhere in New York is a software Cougar fan. While all the flesh-and-bone polls were ranking Washington State in the low 30s last week, a free-thinking New York Times computer was putting the Cougars 12th overall and third in the Pacific-10 ahead of UCLA, Stanford and Cal.
What do you suppose they’ve been feeding that computer? Edward R. Murrow news clips from London? Recent advances in veterinary science? Gary Larson cartoons?
And that was before the Cougars had blown anyone out. Imagine how those discs are spinning over WSU’s 51-10 win Saturday.
Temple did this team a favor by playing so Owlishly, so passively, on a gray, rainless October day on the Palouse. The Cougars had been through a stressful September: the 3½-hour games, the tense finishes in hostile surroundings, the accurate and inaccurate police reports. Winning kept them afloat.
For once, Drew Bledsoe wasn’t staring at a linebacker’s hand. For once, Mike Pattinson wasn’t staring at Bledsoe. And both Cougar juniors proved what they can accomplish in a quarterback’s ideal world, where the protection is solid and long and the running back is darting for 8 yards whenever the opponent blitzes.
Consider the plight of Pattinson, the Moscow product who signed with the Cougars in 1989, a year before they landed one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation.
Pattinson has already redshirted. Bledsoe hasn’t and won’t. Barring injury, the backup’s prospects for playing time ride on two scenarios, and one of them is rather unpleasant: the possibility that Bledsoe, his close friend, will leave for the NFL after this season.
The other scenario realistic enough, in light of WSU’s schedule this year calls for a few landslide victories. Until Saturday, there had been none; Pattinson had thrown only one pass in three games.
Thus he found himself walking the fine line between role-playing and complacence.
“As a backup, if you accept being the second-string quarterback,” said Pattinson, whose reasonable tone is similar to Bledsoe’s. “I think you lose some of that competitive edge. I’ve always been one to take the situation in stride and wait and see what happens. But if I was the kind of guy who says, ‘Hey I’m second string,’ and doesn’t try to push anybody, including myself or Drew, I think I’d be cheating myself, as well as the team. I realize the role I’ve got, yet I still push for the top.”
The Cougars resolved to use him for a second-quarter series against Temple, and did so. It was a situation both comfortable (WSU led 17-0) and challenging: a 54-yard punt had pinned the Cougars on the 7-yard line.
Pattinson, displeased with how he had handled a similar situation last year at Nevada-Las Vegas, seized the opportunity this time, passing 5-for-5 while directing a 92-yard drive capped by a 7-yard touchdown strike to Calvin Schexnayder. He said it was as easy as it looked.
“From a field perspective, things were so wide open,” he said. “The line was giving real good protection, and the free safeties were giving a lot of ground.” Bledsoe, returning for two second-quarter drives and two more in the third, had similar fun with Temple safeties. He exploited them even when telegraphing his intentions. On the first series of the second half, he sent Phillip Bobo down the middle and fired a 23-yard dazzler that found its mark despite defenders closing in from both sides.
So the starter was hardly upstaged. But the backup made a point or two.
“Coach (Mike) Price felt we needed to get him in a real game situation,” Bledsoe said. “Let him show the team he can come in, so they’d have confidence in him if something were to happen to me. It’s only fair to him. He’s a very good quarterback. If you talk to the guys on this team, most of them would tell you he’d start for most of the teams we played against last year.
“It really gives me satisfaction honestly, it really does to watch Mike Pattinson go in and play. It’s more fun for me, if I can come out and feel good about the way I played, and watch him go in and have some success.”
The Temple game, because the Cougars succeeded so easily, did little to indicate their real caliber. But it pointed out a few qualities that the outside world, save for a computer in New York, may have failed to notice.
COUGAR NOTES — Defensive end Vince Saldivar hyperextended a knee in the third quarter and may miss a game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Oregon State. Offensive guard Bob Garman, who missed the Temple game with a pinched nerve, is doubtful for OSU. Bobo’s twisted ankle doesn’t appear serious.... The Cougars rank high in several NCAA categories. They’re first in total offense (506.5), second in passing offense (343.0), sixth in rushing defense (87.0) and 11th in pass defense. Aaron Price leads the nation in field-goal kicking, Bledsoe is fourth in total offense, Bobo is seventh in receiving and Shaumbe Wright-Fair is seventh in rushing.