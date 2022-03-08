PULLMAN — A $10,000 grant to produce color film documentaries has been awarded to Washington State University’s public television station, KWSU-TV, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Frank Pace Jr., board chairman, said one of the corporation’s objectives is to strengthen individual public television stations.
Burt Harrison, manager of KWSU radio, will be writer and executive producer of the documentaries which will be filmed by David Miller KWSU-TV staff cinematographer.
The programs will cover diverse fields such as muscle fatigue, soil chemistry, the journals of Lewis and Clark and faculty-student life and activities at WSU, Harrison said. The documentaries will also be offered for distribution to other commercial and educational television stations.
This story was published in the March 8, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.