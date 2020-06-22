PULLMAN — After a year of “unpublished probation,” Washington State University officials announced Tuesday the school’s pharmacy college is accredited again.
The College of Pharmacy was restored to full accreditation by the American Council on Pharmaceutical Education.
The college was placed on probation a year ago because of deficiencies within its programs. That word was received Monday, said Mahmoud Abdel-Monem, WSU pharmacy dean.
The council met last Friday at Washington, D.C., to review the WSU program.
The pharmacy faculty deserve much of the credit for getting back into the council’s good graces, said Abdel-Monem. “They were a group of people who were willing to roll up their sleeves,” Abdel-Monem added.
The faculty helped out during a reorganization of the staff and the revision of the school’s curriculum, he said.
WSU officials had contemplated dropping the pharmacy college in 1986. The threat to accreditation, however, led to new support from the school’s top administrators, according to the report submitted to the council.
Accompanying Abdel-Monem at the news conference Tuesday announcing the council’s decision was Albert Yates, WSU executive vice president and provost.
Along with new pharmacy funding that allowed the school to add 4.5 new full-time faculty and staff positions, Abdel-Monem said the pharmacy college received increased support.
Some of the new funding was essentially shifted within the WSU budget. The staff increase includes, for example, the director of the Health Research and Education Center at Spokane.
This story was published in the June 22, 1988, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.