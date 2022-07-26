This story was published in the July 26, 1909, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Washington, July 25. — On the eve of making an aeroplane flight involving as great if not greater dangers than Bleriot risked in crossing the English channel early today. Orville Wright expressed great pleasure when he learned of the success of the Frenchman. That it was a personal triumph for Bleriot, however, rather than an indication of an advance in the art of flying, was Wright’s idea of the significance of the accomplishment. He spoke admiringly of Bleriot, saying that he was one of the most daring of aviators. Mr. Wright is familiar with Blerlot’s monoplane, which, he said is of the Antoinette type used by Latham, but antedates the latter’s from of construction. The announcement of the success of Wright brothers several years ago, stirred the French aeronauts to original effort, it is said, and while some suggested that the type of bi-plane used by the Wrights should be developed by Frenchmen, others desired to evolve a successful heavier than air machine from a distinctly French idea.
Wrights Still Head Aviators.
Paris, July 25. — The list of decorations that will be bestowed on foreign aviators will be announced shortly. It probably will be headed by Wright brothers.
Wilbur Wright, when offered the cross of the Legion of Honor last fall, declined to accept it unless his brother Orville was similarly decorated.