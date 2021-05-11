Spokane, May 10. — A special to the Spokesman-Review from Wenatchee, Wash., says:
Lily Lake dam, nine miles away in the mountains burst early this morning and the water rushed down the canyon in resistless flood, spreading over the low lands, destroying some live stock, carrying out several bridges and undermining the roadbed of the Great Northern railroad. The path of the flood is along Stemilt creek and the waters struck the track just before the Columbia river was reached, leaving a death trap several rods wide. This occurred only a few minutes before Great Northern train. No. 2, the Overland passenger train, came along. Glenn Young, a rancher, frantically flagged the train which was stopped with a jar only a few yards from the weakened section of the track. Heavy rains are supposed to have caused the break in the dam, which is used to conserve waters for irrigation purposes.
No lives were lost.
This story was published in the May 11, 1908, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.