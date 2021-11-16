This story was published in the Nov. 16, 1915, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
London. Nov. 16. — Charles P. Trevelyan, liberal member for Yorks, in a speech in the house of commons today urged the formulation of terms of peace for the purpose of trying to obtain by negotiations instead of by bloodshed the restoration of Belgium and the settlement of European boundaries on lines of nationality.
“Germany,” said Mr. Trevelyan, “to preserve her existence can continue the war six years. Meanwhile what is going to happen to us and the rest of the world? A war of attrition means for us, as well as for Germany, utter and irretrievable ruin.”
Andrew Bonar Law, minister for the colonies, condemned Mr. Trevelyan’s speech as useless and mischievous.
“There is not another member of the house,” said Mr. Law, “who believes for a moment that Germany will free Belgium or restore Alsace to France until she is thoroughly beaten, and the British government is as determined now as she was on the first day the war was forced upon us that it should continue until the objects sought by it are attained.”
T. P. O’Connor, one of the Irish nationalist leaders, said that the view should not be permitted to go abroad that Mr. Trevelyan represented any considerable section either of parliament or the country. Until Germany was defeated, he added, it was certain that she never would consent to terms of peace satisfactory to the allies.
John Hodge, laborite member, said that during the last six months he had visited France for the purpose of counteracting the evil effects of such “mischievous pacificist views” as Mr. Trevelyan has expressed.
Sir Edward Carson told the house that he left the cabinet when it came to an emphatic decision, on the advice of its military advisers, that it was too late to assist Serbia, that that country ought to be told so that she could take such steps us would save her from destruction. It was not until General Joffre came to England that the policy announced by Premier Asquith was decided upon.
The prime minister replied that there had never been any decision that England should not send troops in case of need if the military and political situation demanded it. He denied that there had been any avoidable delay in making preparations to come to the aid of Serbia.
“As long as Earl Kitchener — the man who accepts no advice — remains at the war office he we will not win the war,” declared Sir Arthur B. Markham in the house this evening in the debate on the conduct of the war.
Earl Kitchener, Sir Arthur added, was responsible for the “blunders” at Antwerp and the Dardanelles and also for the withholding of information from the public, whom he treated “like Dervishes.”