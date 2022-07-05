This story was published in the July 5, 1909, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Butte, Mont., July 4. — A special to the Miner from Missoula says:
For the past two weeks the Northen Pacific has had three distinct construction crews at work in the Lolo pass cut off. The crews are to be kept out all summer and grading is going on on the rights-of-way up the Lolo stream of the Clearwater Short Line, which is in reality the Northern Pacific, having been secured early in the spring.
The officials of the Northern Pacific firmly refuse to give out any information tonight, but it is known that it is the intention of the Clearwater line to rush the construction work through with all possible speed. Since the filling of the right-of-way maps through this country by the Montana, Idaho and Pacific road, a Harriman enterprise, a fortnight ago, the Northern Pacific has been rushing construction material up the river, and while the surveyors of the Harriman road are just finishing their work the Northern Pacific or Clearwater engineers and construction men are laying out the actual road and the steel ribbons will be laid within a few weeks.
For seven miles up the Lolo stream the two warring lines run along parallel lines and the first to lay its rails and run its first train over the ties will have the privilege and legal right of condemnation of the other’s right of way should the slightest excuse arise. It is with this object in view that the Clearwater construction outfits are being sent out from Missoula. The attorneys for the Northern Pacific at Missoula are today pressing the great grist of condemnation suits against ranch property in the Lolo country.