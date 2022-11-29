Members of the Clarkston Junior Chamber of Commerce will start this morning about 7 setting up the lighted cross on the north hill for the Christmas season.
Jack Kammers, general co-chairman of Christmas activities of the chamber along with Al Nowling, said the Jaycees hope to have the cross lighted by tonight.
This, he said, will depend somewhat on the weather. In case of rain before the lighting is effected, it may have to be postponed.
The Jaycees also hope to string lights on the Christmas tree at Tri-State Memorial Hospital by nightfall if all goes well on the hill.
About eight Jaycees will go to the hill in two Jeeps. They will haul wire, light bulbs and a new time clock as well as more lumber. The lumber will be needed if recent high winds blew parts of the disassembled cross away.
The cross is made up of 1x12-inch boards nailed together. It is 180 feet long and 90 feet wide at the crosspiece. It lays mostly on the hill but at such a steep angle it appears to be standing upright. The upper part of the cross is elevated six feet to conform to the contour of the hill.
Gather Boughs Tomorrow
Jaycees will gather boughs tomorrow for the decoration of the city streets. About 12 are expected to go to Mud Springs in a Jeep and two trucks.
Kammers said plans are to place stringers of boughs entirely across the streets from building to building instead of having centerpieces of boughs in the middle of the street.
The boughs will be placed on wires Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and the stringers will be erected on the streets Dec. 7. At the same time, lighted candles and other decorations will be installed on utility poles.
Other events on the Jaycees’ Christmas activities calendar will include candy sacking Dec. 10 for the Santa Claus parade set for Dec. 13, the annual home lighting contest to be judged a week or so before Christmas, a merchants’ Christmas decorations contest to be iudged about Dec. 10 and the burning of the boughs and cast-off Christmas trees in “operation torch” Jan. 4.
The merchants’ contest, for which first, second and third prizes will be given, is a new event this year.
The Salvation Army kettle drive will be held Dec. 20 with Jaycees and the Clarkston Lions Club competing to see which can collect the most funds.
This story was published in the Nov. 29, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.