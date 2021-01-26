This story was published in the Jan. 26, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Yakima, Jan. 25. — (AP) — Wool is in an enviable position this year and the price will increase, although growers should not expect a 117 per cent increase as occurred last year, Col. Harry Embach, manager of the National Wool Marketing corporation of Boston, told Washington wool growers in their annual convention which opened here today.
The corporation, he added, is prepared to advance 75 per cent at value on the new wool clip.
Dr. Dan H. I. Otis, director of the agricultural commission of the American Bankers’ association, spoke of price improvements in various products and predicted the country was headed for greater prosperity.