This story was published in the July 17, 1917, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Conditions indicate a shortage of wood fuel in the Lewiston market the coming winter. The cut in the Clearwater section is about one-fourth of that of last year.
Fuel for next winter promises to be a serious matter, at least from the standpoint of price and perhaps from the standpoint of availability, unless large quantities are stored during the next few weeks. Lewiston dealers have experienced trouble in securing coal since early in the year and reports from the tributary wood districts indicate that the cut last winter is little more than 25 per cent of the normal supply.
Coal has advanced materially as the mines and the production is now hardly sufficient to fill the summer demands. The wood situation in the Clearwater district is disclosed by A. E. Holmberg, Orofino merchant, who was last year interested in the marketing of the wood delivered to the railroad at Orofino.
The shipments from Orofino last year amounted to about 2,000 cords and the other valley points supplied another 2,000 cords, making a total of 4,000 cords for the district. Mr. Holmberg stated last evening that the Clearwater valley will this season not market more than 1,000, cords and this is due to inability of the land owners to secure wood choppers last winter.
The Orofino state sanitarium recently advertised for 400 cords of wood and received proposals for only 200 cords. The top price paid at Orofino last year was $6.50, per cord, but Mr. Holmberg stated the price this fall will be much above last season’s figures.
The cost of shipping to Lewiston, handling from the cars into the yards and to the home and the Lewiston dealers profits are to be added to the price paid at Orofino or other supply point. This will mean the price of wood in Lewiston this winter will establish a new record and families who have opportunity to secure, a fuel supply from those engaged in cutting the river drifts will doubtless have many reasons to be thankful before the end of next winter.