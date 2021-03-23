Women prepare to go into orbit on space shuttle

SPACE CENTER, Houston — Alan Shepard. John Glenn. Frank Borman. Anna Fisher. Shannon Lucid. Sally Ride.
Anna Fisher? Shannon Lucid? Sally Ride?
Get the connection? They’re astronauts.
Along with Judy Resnik, Rhea Seddon and Kathy Sullivan, they have parlayed careers in chemistry, engineering, geology, medicine and physics into the chance to pioneer a new era in the cosmos aboard the Space Transportation System — the space shuttle.
“I guess the whole idea of women in space tickles just about everybody’s fancy, maybe because it conjures up images from science fiction books, old movies and television,” says Sullivan, 28, a marine geophysicist from Paterson, N.J.
Barring complications, the shuttle may go into earth orbit this summer on the first of more than 30 missions scheduled during the 1980s. The reusable craft — capable of accommodating a seven-member crew — will be used to deploy and retrieve satellites, conduct a variety of experiments and gather data in the earth and life sciences.
All six women are licensed pilots. They’re 28 to 37 years old. They weigh from 110 pounds to 150 pounds and are 5-foot-4 to 5-11 tall. Two are married; one has three children. Two are physicians who practice in local hospital emergency rooms on weekends. Four have doctorate degrees. One is an accomplished classical pianist.
No crews have been assigned past the initial test flights, so it’s doubtful any of the women will be airborne before 1982, almost two decades after Russian cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova circled the globe for four days to become the first and only woman ever to venture into the outer space.
But each just wants the opportunity to go.
For most of them, being an astronaut was always in the back of their minds, but the chances of being accepted seemed slim.
“When I was a teen-ager, I thought it would be great to be a doctor on a space station,” says Fisher, 30, of Los Angeles. “I told a friend, but she just laughed at me, so I never mentioned it again.”
As the number of space flights dwindled in the early 1970s, “I realized those space stations weren’t going to be built any time soon, so I aimed my energies in another direction,” says the UCLA-trained physician.
Then in 1977, for the first time in eight years, NASA chose 200 candidates from more than 8,000 applicants to undergo a week of extensive interviews and examinations.
The field was narrowed to 35 astronaut candidates — 15 pilots and 20 mission specialists — who moved to Houston for 12 months of training.
Then each was assigned to work with NASA scientists and engineers on various shuttle projects in California, Canada, Florida and Texas.
Capt. Alan Bean, a former astronaut who directs the astronauts’ training program, says although no one ever questioned the women’s intelligence, “there was some concern about how they would perform in the survival training phase, particularly because their upper body strength is less than a man’s.
Seddon concedes some skepticism was justified. “Fifty pounds of parachute to a 170-pound man is nothing. But to a 100-pound woman, that’s a lot of weight to carry around.”
But “we have proven we can handle any difficult situation — maybe not always in the traditional way — and still achieve the same results,” she says.
The women practiced parachute techniques and learned to fly and navigate a T-38 jet, a high-performance Air Force training craft.
Until they are assigned to a mission, all continue to assist in the backup phases of the first five test flights.
Bean admits “it’s taken a while for the space program to open up (to women).”
In the early days of the space program “NASA decided the most qualified for the jobs were test pilots, and the natural place to look was in the military where men with those skills were at a premium.
“But I think the situation soon will equalize as the shuttle program expands to include a broader range of the intellectual population,” he says.
