Boise, Oct. 13. — (AP) — The interest in public life that nearly a half-century ago prompted her to draw the design that is now Idaho’s state seal, still rules the activity of ageing, grey-haired Mrs. Emma Green.
Although she is bedfast a part of the time, the cheery woman — daughter of a one-time Missouri governor — still attends, when she is able, the Idaho capital’s principal social events.
“I went to the governor’s ball last winter,” she recalled today.
“Of course I couldn’t dance but I surely enjoyed myself.”
It was in 1891 that Mrs. Green — then unmarried — designed the state seal.
She had come here from California the summer before, stayed to visit throughout the winter and was an almost daily attendant at the first session of Idaho’s state legislature.
“I loved to sketch the senators and representatives as they sat at their desks,” the woman, her face deeply wrinkled now, recalled.
“Possibly it was for that reason that a committee came to me one day to ask me if I would design a state seal.
“I was just a young girl then and I was simply awe-struck and much surprised.
“I told them I thought only artists who came from Europe could do things like that but they assured me they’d like for me to try.
“So I did.
“I think I worked into that design the practical things my father taught me and the romantic things I learned from my mother — the daughter of Etienne Richard, who came to America from France to escape religious persecution.”
Lives In Old Home.
Mrs. Green’s design depicted a miner as the central figure, but on it, too, was the figure of a woman, because, Mrs. Green explained, “I had the idea of woman suffrage even then.”
The legislature accepted the design Mrs. Green submitted and it since has served as the state’s official seal.
Mrs. Green still paints. She likes, particularly, to sketch persons although she makes many drawings of nature.
She lives in the modest home where she and her husband — Mining Engineer James G. Green, who died in 1933 — began housekeeping after their marriage, at Portland, Ore., in 1903.
She is the daughter of the late Judge John Cummins Edwards, former Missouri governor, chief justice of the state supreme court and United States representative.
This story was published in the Oct. 14, 1937, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.