This story was published in the July 20, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
With reasonably good camera equipment and a lot of luck a television viewer might obtain a historic picture of man’s first steps on the moon. Of the two ingredients, luck, would probably be the most needed.
The human eye sees partial images on the television screen and remembers them until the next image is flashed. The process is called an “after image.” The camera does not see things that way.
Most photographs of television images wind up showing a running football player with four legs, a divided image, with the screen “caught” by the camera as the frame changes, or something similar. Other pictures, however, are remarkably clear and undistorted. It’s largely a matter of luck.
With a camera between three and four feet from the television screen, on a tripod, and all room lights extinguished, open the lens as wide as it will go and expose each shot at either 1/25th or 1/30th of a second.
A photographer’s diffusion screen over the television screen helps to remove shadow images, but is not absolutely necessary.
And above all, don’t expect every picture to be a good one. To assure that at least one picture is clear eight or nine should be shot. Of the total number, if one is lucky, three should be good.
Tri-X film is best for the project, and an overdevelopment of the film after exposure is recommended. The usual overdevelopment is 20 per cent.