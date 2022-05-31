This story was published in the May 31, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The scenery may have been different, but the results were the same: The Lewis-Clark State baseball team is again the NAIA national champion.
The Warriors won their sixth straight NAIA World Series title and eighth in the past nine years, this time taking their show on the road.
The Series, which was held at Lewiston the past eight years, went to Des Moines, Iowa, this year, but it made little difference to LCSC, which outscored the opposition 58-11 and posted a 5-0 record. It beat Mary Hardin-Baylor of Texas 14-4 in the title game.
The Series wasn’t as emotional this year, due largely to low attendance figures, but it didn’t matter to LCSC as it remained on top.
The Warriors picked the best time of the year to peak, combining all facets of the game on a consistent level. By the end, the Warriors led the Series in hitting, pitching and defense.
They left all sorts of memories. Third baseman Jake Taylor made some standout defensive plays and then broke a hitless streak in the Series by going wild. He wound up hitting .333 in the tournament with nine RBI, tying Marvin Benard for the team lead.
First baseman Mike Burns and designated hitter Corey Garrison, substitutes for most of the season, sparkled. Their bats combined for 15 hits and the two were named to the all-tournament team.
There was catcher Larry Ephan, playing with shoulder pain which awaits possibly surgery. Yet he supplied pain as well, hitting a game-winning double and adding a three-run home run.
Benard, Travis Woods and Kenny Woods were their usual sharp selves, as was pitcher Rob Smith, who tossed the fifth one-hitter in the history of the Series.
The rest of the pitching staff was brilliant as well. Eight of the nine pitchers made one appearance in the Series and only one player had an earned run average of worse than 3.00. Five were 1.00 or less.
While the Warriors remained on top, the rain continued to follow the Series. The tournament was played in cold and wet weather, which threw off the original schedule.
LCSC wound up having to play a doubleheader on the same day as the championship game so it could be aired on television.
Still the results were the same. LCSC reigns No. 1.